Man Utd duped into talks to sign one-goal Serie A forward by Euro 2024 display vs Germany

Manchester United have held talks to sign Bologna forward Dan Ndoye having been ‘impressed’ by his display for Switzerland against Germany, according to reports in Italy.

Ndoye joined Bologna just last summer from FC Basel for £7.6m, but managed just one goal and two assists in 32 appearances in his debut Serie A season.

Ratcliffe watching the Euros

Why then are Manchester United interested? The Ineos lads have been watching the Euros, where Ndoye started all thre group games for Switzerland, aiding their progression to the last 16 with a fine finish against Germany.

Sky Italy claim that goal and his performances in general have caught the eye of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – United’s new co-owner and head of football operations at Old Trafford.

The report claims the United chiefs have ‘collected information’ on Ndoye and are ‘trying to understand any conditions for a negotiation’.

‘Know the player’

It’s also pointed out that Ratcliffe and Ineos ‘know the player’ well after his two seasons in Nice – also owned by the British billionaire, though he played just 530 league minutes for the Ligue 1 side, mainly from the bench, and spent the second season on loan at Basel.

‘Several Italian clubs’ are also keen on Ndoye, with Inter Milan said to be leading the charge to sign the forward, who can play anywhere across the front line or as a wing-back, where the Nerazzurri believe he can be used as a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who’s set to leave them this summer.

When asked about speculation over his future last week, Ndoye said: “Football goes very fast – one day you are very high and one day you are low.

“I want to continue playing like this and stay focused on the European Championship with Switzerland.”

Ndoye’s Switzerland take on Italy in the last 16 in Germany before a possible clash with England in the quarter-finals.

Despite finishing second to Germany in the group stage, there’s no doubt that Switzerland are in the easier half of the draw.