Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe ‘prioritises’ £160m Prem duo among ‘four mega signings’ in ‘big summer’

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is laying the groundwork for a ‘big summer’ as he wants Manchester United to finalise ‘four huge signings’.

Ratcliffe was at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon for Man Utd’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Before kick-off, he revealed that he expects his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League at some point in February.

The INEOS chief – who also owns Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice – will be busy over the next couple of months as he oversees a major overhaul at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe is already in the process of appointing a new director of football and Erik ten Hag – who is the joint second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – is under increasing pressure and could be replaced.

The British billionaire also needs to change Man Utd’s recruitment process to make the club more sustainable after they have wasted a lot of money in recent years.

A report from The Evening Standard claims Man Utd have ‘set out their transfer priorities under Ratcliffe’, with ‘four huge signings’ eyed.

It is said that a ‘new centre-forward at a similar level to Harry Kane to boost United’s attack has been identified as a priority’ and ‘a No8, a centre-back and a right-back’ are also being ‘targeted’. Regarding specific signings, the report adds.

‘Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been identified by United as a key transfer target ahead of a planned overhaul of their squad at the end of the season. ‘At centre-back, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice’s Jean Clair Todibo are admired, although many Premier League clubs are also targeting the defensive duo. ‘Most of the players being targeted will be difficult to sign in January, and to bring in players this month United first need to sell players to ensure they stay within Premier League spending rules. ‘But Ratcliffe’s investment is set to substantially increase the club’s ability to buy players in the summer without breaching financial rules, and United are plotting a big summer to kickstart the Ratcliffe era.’

MAILBOX: Man Utd not being helped by Sir Alex Ferguson or Marcus Rashford



Olise is understood to have a £60m release clause in his contract and is also being pursued by Arsenal and Liverpool. Branthwaite meanwhile has enjoyed a strong breakout season with Everton, who optimistically value the centre-back at £100m.

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet on Sunday against Spurs. Ten Hag is hopeful that his two attackers “keep progressing”.

“I hope they keep going, there is progress,” Ten Hag said post-match.

“They are coming up with some routines and that is what you need, especially in the front line where a quick decision has to be made and in a split second you need the right decision so you need intuition.”