According to reports, Manchester United are ‘edging closer’ to signing England international Jarrad Branthwaite from Premier League rivals Everton.

Man Utd had more than their fair share of injury issues to deal with this season and they were impacted worst at centre-back.

Injury issues forced Erik ten Hag to select a makeshift centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans during the run-in.

Lisandro Martinez is United’s best centre-back but was unavailable for much of the season. The Argentina international was partnered with Raphael Varane for much of the 2022/23 campaign, but the experienced Frenchman will leave the club this summer.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof hardly setting the world alight, Man Utd need to sign one or two new centre-backs this summer and they are being heavily linked with Branthwaite.

The England international was one of the main breakout stars in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign as he formed a great partnership with James Tarkowski.

The 21-year-old played a vital role for Everton as they avoided relegation from the Premier League and was unfortunate to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Everton need to sell one or two pricey assets to balance the books in the coming weeks to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability rules and they are in talks with Man Utd over Branthwaite.

The left-footed centre-back has already agreed personal terms with Man Utd, but the Premier League giants reportedly had an ‘unacceptable’ opening bid rejected.

But according to Football Transfers, Man Utd are ‘set to seal’ the signing. Branthwaite is said to be ‘edging nearer’ to Old Trafford and ‘there is anticipation that a deal will conclude by the end of the month’.

‘Man Utd have marked Branthwaite as their top target to bolster their backline and it’s thought that a deal will be concluded by June 30, the final day of the financial year for the Premier League, with clubs having to submit their accounts. ‘As previously reported, Everton are willing to listen to offers for Branthwaite at around £50-£60 million but want to insert certain clauses to make the overall package closer to £65m and above.’

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt has been mentioned as a possible alternative and Caught Offside claims the ex-Ajax star is ‘primed for a potential reunion’ with Ten Hag at Man Utd.

‘Matthijs De Ligt, who wasn’t given much of a chance to impress last season at Bayern, has always been a name on the shortlist at United, and the German club considers him among the transferable players. ‘According to CaughtOffside sources, through intermediaries the two clubs have shown a mutual interest in opening negotiations, even if there have not yet been direct contacts. Now it’s up to Man United to make a concrete move.’

