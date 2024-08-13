Marcos Alonso has once again been linked with Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘discussed’ signing ex-Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, while an ‘issue’ threatens their deal to buy Sander Berge.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market this summer. Having already spent around £90m to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, a £60m double deal to sign Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could be completed today.

Man Utd could make more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month as they require additions in various positions.

While United’s priority is to sign a new centre-midfielder, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team could also look to sign a new left-back after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggled with injuries last season.

According to a report from The Athletic, Alonso has emerged as a potential option as Man Utd consider signing a new left-back.

The 33-year-old made over 150 Premier League appearances during his time at Chelsea but has spent the last two seasons with La Liga giants Barcelona. He is a free agent as he was not offered a new deal at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Athletic have also revealed a possible Man Utd signing which has been ruled out.

‘Man Utd are thinking about back-up left-backs capable of playing on the left side of central defence. Lisandro Martinez started there at Wembley but, looked much more comfortable when shifted inside to his typical position in the second half. ‘Luke Shaw missed pre-season due to a break after the Euros, having been injured for the end of last season. There is still some uncertainty over Tyrell Malacia’s return after being out more than a year with a serious knee problem. ‘Mazraoui’s ability to play on the left was a factor in Manchester United picking him to replace Wan-Bissaka, and Diogo Dalot has frequently deputised there. ‘But Manchester United are investigating options. Club executives met with former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso in Madrid last week, with the free agent holding talks with prospective new clubs ahead of the new season. But he is not a player United are pursuing at this time ‘Marcos Alonso, a free agent after leaving Barcelona, has also been discussed at the club.’

Regarding Man Utd’s search for a new midfielder, the report claims Burnley’s ‘demands’ for Sander Berge ‘may be an issue’ and Erik ten Hag’s side have an ‘additional consideration’.