Man Utd ‘confident’ of meeting deadline as £65m signing ‘not far away’ amid one key issue

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘confident’ that they will not miss a set deadline as they pursue Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

So far this summer, United have made two signings as they have invested around £65m to sign Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

In recent weeks, United’s focus has been on signing Mbeumo after he scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mbeumo’s current contract is due to expire in 2026, but Brentford can demand a substantial fee as they have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027.

Brentford have remained firm on their asking price after Man Utd lowballed their Premier League rivals with their initial offers, but Ruben Amorim’s side are edging closer to meeting the set valuation.

United are haggling as they are working with a limited budget, which is not helped by their struggles to offload Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

READ: Man Utd transfers held up by ‘clusterf***’ of the past



Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have set a new ‘deadline’ for Mbeumo, as they are ‘keen to have Mbeumo on board for when United leave for their three-game pre-season tour of the US on July 22, where they will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton’.

Now, a report from Sky Sports claims Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they will ‘agree a deal to sign Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States’.

There is said to be ‘a cautious optimism at United that a deal can be struck and discussions continue internally over the next steps’, with the report also revealing one key hurdle yet to be overcome.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United and Spurs in £125m race to complete biggest steps down in transfer history

👉 Premier League youngsters primed for loans this summer: Chelsea trio, Man City, Man Utd duos…

👉 The Misfits: Premier League unwanted and forgotten players

The report adds:

‘There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want – believed to be £65m – however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front. ‘Mbeumo has made it clear he only wants to move to United and personal terms are believed to have been agreed in principle.’

Sky Sports have also provided an update on three potential exits, starting with Rashford. He is said to have returned to training, but he is currently working on his own, with his clear ‘preference’ being a move to Barcelona.

On Antony and Sancho, the report adds: ‘Antony is another player United are happy to sell and Real Betis are still pushing for a deal for the winger. Talks between the clubs have been over a permanent deal – but it is thought the idea of another loan has been broached.

‘Elsewhere, Juventus and Napoli remain interested in a deal for United forward Jadon Sancho.’