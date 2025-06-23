According to reports, Manchester United are in ‘direct contact’ over a swap deal ‘solution’ with Serie A giants Juventus regarding Jadon Sancho.

The England international is expected to leave this summer amid interest from several Premier League and European sides.

Sancho spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, who have decided against buying him this summer for around £25m.

Chelsea’s loan for Sancho included an obligation to buy clause, but they had the opportunity to opt out of this agreement by paying a reported penalty fee of £5m to Man Utd.

With Sancho’s performances inconsistent for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca’s side felt it necessary to pay this penalty fee to get the winger off their books, as they have pursued Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens as an alternative.

This leaves Sancho’s future up in the air, but he has been attracting interest from Serie A sides.

It had been suggested that a move to Serie A champions Napoli was most likely, but this proposed move has reportedly gone ‘cold’ as Juventus step up their interest.

Juventus were in the running to sign Sancho before he joined Chelsea and a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta claims the two parties have ‘never broken off contact’.

The Turin side are currently working to ‘convince’ Man Utd to let Sancho join them on favourable terms and a swap ‘exchange’ is a potential ‘solution’.

Man Utd and Juventus are said to be in ‘direct contact’, with Sancho ‘positive’ on a ‘prestigious’ move to the Italian giants.

It is noted that Sancho’s future could be ‘intertwined’ with Dusan Vlahovic, who ‘seems to have had his day in Turin’.

There is said to be ‘work’ to do on Vlahovic, who does at least align well with Sancho financially as the two forwards are due to be out of contract in 2026.

Vlahovic has been mentioned as a target for Man Utd as they consider potential alternatives to Viktor Gyokeres, while Gazzetta also claim former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is another option if the Red Devils cannot agree terms with the striker.

The report adds: