According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘shock swoop’ for a Manchester City star as they look to secure a ‘unique move’.

So far this summer, Man Utd have only made three summer signings as they have landed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

United’s activity has been limited as they need exits to raise funds and are struggling to offload unwanted talents, as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

This has reportedly forced Man Utd to ‘explore innovative solutions’, including swap deals and loan transfers as they look to secure their remaining top targets.

Reports have indicated that they remain in the market for a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper, though a move for the latter hinges on Andre Onana’s future.

It has been suggested that they are mulling over whether to sign a new No.1 or a backup to Onana, but if they decide on landing a replacement, the Cameroon international needs to leave to provide funds for the signing.

The Red Devils have been linked with several potential solutions to their goalkeeper dilemma, with a report from Football Transfers claiming they have turned to Man City star Stefan Ortega.

The City star’s future is in doubt, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing last week that he will make way for summer signing James Trafford.

Ornstein claimed:

‘Current No 1 Ederson has been linked with a departure but claimed last month that talk of his exit was “fake news” and is now set to stay at the club. ‘The expectation is that Ortega could still leave but nothing is close at the current time.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, revealed on Wednesday evening that Ortega is set to leave Man City this summer.

He tweeted: ‘Manchester City have informed Stefan Ortega that he can leave the club this summer following Trafford’s arrival.’

Now, Football Transfers claims Man Utd have made a ‘shock swoop’ for Ortega in what would be a ‘unique move’, as ‘City have never sold a player directly to United’.

Man Utd have ‘made contact’ with their direct rivals as they ‘study a move’, with the report also revealing the goalkeeper’s stance.