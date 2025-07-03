Romano reveals Man Utd deadline to sign wing-back Gary Neville wants for cut-price fee

Manchester United have been handed a golden opportunity to sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries for a cut-price fee this summer.

The Red Devils bosses are currently purely focused on securing the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after their opening two offers for the Cameroon international were rejected.

Their latest reported bid of £62.5m, to match the fee paid to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves, came close to the Bees asking price, which is said to be £65m.

There’s ‘confidence’ a deal will be imminently struck between the clubs, with Mbeumo ready to make the move to Old Trafford.

Central midfield is thought to be another priority for Ruben Amorim as Christian Eriksen has left the club at the end of his contract, with Inter pair Davide Frattesi and Hakan Calhanoglu on the United radar amid reports of the club making a £43m ‘offer’ to land Paris Saint Germain’s Fabian Ruiz.

There’s not so much talk over moves for wing-backs, which feels odd given Amorim’s reliance on them in his 3-4-3 system, though the news that Dumfries is available for just €25m [£21m] should light a fire under United’s recruitment team.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Denzel Dumfries has €25m release clause into his contract at Inter, valid until mid July. Understand Barcelona have been showing interest in the recent months but no formal proposal or official approach made.’

United have had a long-standing interest in Dumfries with Erik ten Hag said to be a big admirer of the Netherlands international, while a report on April claimed the Red Devils were plotting ‘a mega offer’ of €100m for the 29-year-old and German centre-back Yann Bisseck.

The report claimed:

‘Manchester United, which is preparing to start yet another technical revolution, is preparing a mega offer of 100 million in total for the two players: 40 for the Dutchman, 60 for the Teutonic. Marotta is preparing to seriously evaluate everything…’

MORE MACHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Every Premier League club’s favourite shop damns Manchester United and shows Liverpool brilliance

👉 Isak to Liverpool? Arsenal land Rodrygo but Gyokeres hijacked? Dream signings for every PL club

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool offered Kudus, Man Utd submit PSG bid

A €25m move would therefore surely be a no-brainer, though Barcelona would likely trump United if their interest in is concrete.

Dumfries was outstanding for Inter in their run to the Champions League final this season and while reflecting on his displays across the competition, Gary Neville couldn’t help but think how good he would be for United.

Neville said: “Do you know what I kept thinking, I was thinking with United playing with their back five and the wing-backs, I was thinking about that right wing-back Dumfries, for United.

“I’d like to see him in the Premier League. Dumfries, how good was he? Unbelievable. He’s so good, he’s so good.”