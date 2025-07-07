Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United flop Rasmus Hojlund ‘doesn’t want to leave’ the club amid interest from Inter Milan

The Red Devils have so far only managed to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and Diego Leon for £3.5m from Cerro Porteno, and are said to currently be focused entirely on prising Bryan Mbeumo away from Brentford.

They’ve seen two bids rejected for the 25-year-old, the latest of which is said to have matched the fee paid for Cunha, with the Bees holding out for £65m for the Cameroon international, who is keen on the move to Old Trafford but perhaps not as desperate as the United bosses would like.

The United bosses missed their own ‘internal deadline’ to sign Bryan Mbeumo on Monday when the players returned to pre-season training, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Brentford star is still ‘giving priority’ to the move to Old Trafford as ‘talks continue’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Manchester United’s absolute focus remains on Bryan Mbeumo deal with talks set to continue this week.

‘No agreement with Brentford last week but #MUFC keep working on it and Bryan also keeps giving priority to United move. Deal on.’

But there have been rumours of United interest in other potential new players, with a striker thought to be high on Ruben Amorim’s wish list after Hojlund’s awful return in 2024/2025.

The £64m man managed just ten goals and four assists in 54 appearances for the Red Devils, prompting the club to listen to offers for the striker this summer, with Inter Milan most interested in signing him.

Romano hasn’t ruled out his transfer, but claims it would require United to push for his exit as Hojlund ‘doesn’t want to leave’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Rasmus Højlund doesn’t want to leave Manchester United this summer, his desire is to stay. The only possibility for sale is in case United decide to advance in talks and proceed with his exit. Inter, keen for weeks but deal now in stand-by.’

United have reportedly held talks with Aston Villa over a possible move for Ollie Watkins, though aren’t thought to be willing to pay their £60m asking price, while it was claimed over the weekend that the Red Devils were ‘making a shock move to sign free agent’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker has left Goodison Park on a free transfer and the report claimed Amorim ‘wants to snap up Calvert-Lewin as Red Devils chiefs juggle their finances and try to build a new forward line’.

But GIVEMESPORT claim that move is off before it ever really got going as ‘influential figures stopped short of engaging in prolonged discussions due to identifying his injury record as a major red flag when going in search of fresh firepower’.

The report adds: