Romano reveals huge Sesko swap boost as RB Leipzig ‘dream’ of ‘damned’ Man Utd star

Fabrizio Romano has offered Manchester United a huge boost in their bid to sign Benjamin Sesko as he claims RB Leipzig “dream” of a swap deal for a Red Devils star INEOS want out of the club.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but Man Utd have since made their move to ‘open formal talks’ in order to get a deal done.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Before The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

A report on Wednesday claimed that ‘the feeling inside Newcastle is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United’ and Manchester Evening News claimed on Thursday that the Slovenian has ‘made his final transfer decision’ to join the Red Devils over the Magpies.

It remains to be seen whether United can stump up the cash to meet Leipzig’s £65m asking price, but Romano claims a swap deal could be on the cards.

“Man Utd are showing Leipzig the opportunity to include a player into the deal for Sesko,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Then we have to see if the player is open to going to Leipzig because they have no European football [next season] for the first time in many years.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy to include a player in this deal, but it is showing how Man Utd are really trying to do business for Sesko.”

Romano added: “One of the names, a dream target for RB Leipzig, could be Rasmus Hojlund.

“But let me say at the moment from the player side I have always told you [Hojlund] would love to stay at Manchester United. He is not entertaining any negotiations with other clubs at this stage.

“But this is showing how Man Utd and Leipzig are talking about eventual solutions.”

And Leipzig’s interest in Hojlund will be a huge boost to the United bosses, who have ‘damned’ Hojlund as ‘part of the old regime’ and want him out of the club despite his desire to remain at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Hojlund would likely have to make way if Sesko comes in,” says reporter Samuel Luckhurst. “There is an argument that United should actually keep Hojlund and seek a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee, more affordable, not an out-and-out striker and with a marginally higher stock after a respectable calendar year.

“But the noises from the United hierarchy about Hojlund are so damning that his card is marked. He is also part of the old regime, signed in dubious circumstances when he switched to the same agent as Erik ten Hag on the eve of his £72 million transfer in July 2023.”