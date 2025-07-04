Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided more details on Alejandro Garnacho’s future after he ‘informed’ Manchester United of his ‘wish to leave’.

Garnacho is coming off a disappointing season as his woes contributed to Man Utd’s struggles during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Argentina international is one of the most talented young players at Man Utd, but he was infuriating to watch in the 2024/25 season as he was often erratic in attacking positions.

The 21-year-old was also negatively impacted by the appointment of Ruben Amorim, as he is unsuited to the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Garnacho could not adjust to the No.10 role and he butted heads with Amorim over his attitude problems en route to being told to ‘find a new club’ after United’s Europa League final loss to Spurs.

The flashy winger has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs in recent months and it emerged on Friday evening that he and four more Man Utd stars have ‘informed’ club chiefs that they want to leave.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave.

‘Club understanding of their position and have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.

‘Medical and rehab facilities will be available to the players should any wish to come in and use them.

‘Matheus Cunha will take Rashford’s number ten shirt, as revealed. His representatives were informed of the decision in advance.’

Romano has since provided additional information on Garnacho, insisting he wants to ‘stay in Premier League’.

He tweeted: ‘Alejandro Garnacho and Man United are in agreement since mid June about exit this summer.

‘Garnacho wants to leave with desire to stay in Premier League. Man United are prepared to let him go.

‘He won’t return for training anytime soon.’

Romano also insists Antony has been clear on his ‘desire’ for a while, but one huge obstacle is in the way of another spell at La Liga outfit Real Betis after he sparkled as he regained confidence during his loan spell.

‘Antony was never gonna stay at Man United this upcoming season as his desire is to explore a move,’ Romano added.

‘Real Betis want to keep Antony but his salary remains key point to discuss.’