Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag given fresh hope as Everton snare potential successor to top target

Manchester United may have been given hope that Everton will allow Jarrad Branthwaite to leave, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Toffees have signed centre-back Jake O’Brien.

United’s interest in a number of centre-backs has been well reported this summer. Indeed, they lost four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane on a free transfer, and are eager to ensure he is replaced well.

Leny Yoro has been signed from Lille, with United beating Real Madrid to that signing, and Matthijs de Ligt and Branthwaite remain on the radar.

And United might have hope that the latter could become available, despite the fact Everton have rejected two bids from the Premier League giants, as they are well on their way to signing a new man in his position.

Everton bringing in O’Brien at centre-back

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Toffees will sign O’Brien from Lyon following his medical.

The Irish international will cost approximately £17million, and Lyon will gain 10 per cent of a future transfer if he is to move on from Everton.

That O’Brien – who played 27 Ligue 1 games last season – is signing a contract until 2029, suggests the Toffees see the 23-year-old as a good option for the foreseeable future.

The signing will have piqued United’s interest, as one centre-back addition could mean they take a more lenient view on the sale of Branthwaite.

That he has refused a contract extension of late, and is adamant that he’ll only accept the £160,000 per week that United had offered him, means that the Toffees might have to make a decision on his future if his stance remains the same.

Everton want O’Brien and Branthwaite

Football Insider reports that O’Brien is being signed to play alongside Branthwaite, rather than to replace him.

But given Everton will now have a quality option beyond the Englishman, they may not be in a bad position if they were to lose him, and could potentially allow Branthwaite to leave for the right terms.

United, who still have eyes on the centre-back, are not unlikely to make another approach given the developments, and the Toffees’ plans could well change if that happens.

