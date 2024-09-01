According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as he is admired by Erik ten Hag for two reasons.

Man Utd had a successful summer transfer window as they spent around £180m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte.

Mazraoui appears set to be one of United’s most useful additions as the versatile full-back could be used in various positions this season.

The former Bayern Munich star and Diogo Dalot have emerged as key players for Man Utd at the start of this season as they have started, while Luke Shaw has missed a couple of games with a calf injury.

Injuries have plagued the 29-year-old in recent seasons and he only made 12 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd could do with finding a replacement for Shaw and a report from The Sun claims they are interested in Robinson, who is also admired by Liverpool.

The 27-year-old is one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League and he has two assists in three matches this season.

Head coach Ten Hag is said to be ‘lining up’ Robinson ‘to replace Shaw’, but the Red Devils might need to sell before they can splash out in the next transfer window’.

The report claims.

‘Man Utd are lining up a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson — if they can raise the funds before the January transfer window. The Red Devils have started to look for a long-term replacement for injury-hit Luke Shaw, 29. ‘American Robinson is in their sights because of his ability and athleticism. Fulham rate the 27-year-old in the £30million class. ‘They do not want to lose him but may not stand in his way if an offer arrives. The chance to play for a major club in the North West will appeal to him.’

While Man Utd signed Ugarte and let Jadon Sancho leave on deadline day, Ten Hag reportedly blocked a late attempt from La Liga outfit Real Betis to sign Antony and Christian Eriksen.

However, Eriksen could still leave Man Utd as a report in the Netherlands claims the experienced midfielder is ‘turning heads’ at Anderlecht. The transfer window in Belgium does not close until September 6. The report claims.