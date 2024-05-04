Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag makes Fernandes feelings known as exit speculation ramps up

Erik ten Hag has made his feelings clear on Bruno Fernandes as the Manchester United midfielder’s future remains up in the air.

Since joining the club in 2020, Fernandes has been one of Man Utd’s top performers. Impressively, he’s scored 79 goals and has produced 64 assists in 230 appearances for the club.

While the 29-year-old might not be everyone’s cup of tea, his end product certainly can’t be questioned. Even when he’s not at his firing best, he’s still among Man Utd’s most productive players.

The speculation surrounding Fernandes recently picked up after the midfielder dropped an eyebrow-raising hint over his future.

“Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?” Fernandes told DAZN Portugal when asked about his future.

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

His current deal at Old Trafford is valid until 2026, with the option of an extra year. While the playmaker’s future is currently up in the air, Ten Hag clearly values the Portuguese star and seems keen to keep him at the club.

“He is our captain and he works during the off season, so hard on the training ground, and he brings the energy in every game,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

“Every occasion, he sets an example as a captain for the team and you see his form growing across the season.

“By the end of the season, he is in great form and he is scoring goals, making key actions with assists.

“I am really impressed with his performances, contributing to the team spirit but also individually with his creation. I am happy with his performances.”

Man Utd told to cash in

While Ten Hag sees the value in keeping Fernandes at Old Trafford, Stan Collymore thinks that now could be the right time to move the 29-year-old on.

“Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United.

“For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.

“Sell and move on!”

