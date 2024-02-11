Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag makes surprise ‘power’ admission amid Ratcliffe ‘fear’ over signings

Erik ten Hag has admitted it is essential for Manchester United to qualify for next season’s Champions League in order to sign new players in the summer.

Having finished third in the Premier League and claimed Carabao Cup success in his first campaign in charge, Ten Hag has endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, United sit sixth in the Premier League table – nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who saw off Brighton with a stoppage-time winner on Saturday.

Defeat at Villa Park would see Man Utd cut adrift in the race for Champions League qualification, with Unai Emery’s side set to go two points ahead of Spurs with a win.

European qualification brings more than prestige and status, with the financial rewards allowing clubs to attract a better calibre of player in the summer transfer window.

And Ten Hag is adamant that making the Champions League – and retaining the “financial power” that comes with it – is key to his plans for Man Utd, insisting it remains the club’s target this season.

He said: “It’s very important to play Champions League, that is clear. We don’t even have to discuss this.

“What exactly is the impact in this moment? I don’t know. You have more financial power when you achieve the Champions League and that is our target, absolutely.”

Despite being linked with a attacking reinforcements throughout the January transfer window, Man Utd failed to make any additions last month with Financial Fair Play concerns widely cited as the reason behind the inactivity of Premier League clubs.

Reports earlier this month indicated the new regime at Old Trafford, fronted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, will restrict Ten Hag’s involvement on new signings going forward following a series of underwhelming recruits under the Dutch manager.

This season’s Champions League is set to resume this week with the first round of last-16 games but will take place without Man Utd, who finished bottom of Group A having lost four of their six matches.

FC Copenhagen – who progressed from Group A with two victories, two draws and two defeats – will host Man Utd’s local rivals and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich, who won all six games to top Group A, will travel to Italy to face Lazio on Wednesday.