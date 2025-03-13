Ruben Amorim has been struggling since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s ten-man Manchester United ‘blacklist’ includes two players signed in the summer of 2023 who were tipped to be ‘key pieces’ at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm in November but the expected uplift in results and performances hasn’t come to pass.

United sit 14th in the Premier League having been dumped out of both cups, with the Europa League their only remaining chance of silverware this season, with glory in that competition also securing a place in the Champions League next season.

They take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Thursday with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 and Amorim is well aware of the importance of getting through to the quarter-final.

Ahead of the clash at Old Trafford, Amorim said: “This game is also important to give us more energy to continue the season.

“It’s not going to change a lot in terms of the ideas for the next season, but it will give us more energy to finish the season in a different way. So it’s going to be a really important game for us.”

It will also grant Amorim greater funds for a rebuild courtesy of entry into the Champions League, but the club is also looking to make some cash through player sales, with a report in Spain claiming ten players are on the Portuguese head coach’s ‘blacklist’.

Amorim has ‘given the green light to the drastic reconfiguration, with the aim of building a more competitive squad’.

Loaned out trio Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford ‘have no future at Old Trafford’, while Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Victor Lindelof will leave in the summer at the end of their contracts.

Experienced midfield pair Casemiro and Christian Eriksen ‘are not included in the club’s plans’ and neither are Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Signed for £55m and £64m respectively in the summer of 2023, the duo ‘promised to be key pieces’ in United’s rebuild but they ‘have not performed at the expected level so their departure is imminent.

Their exits have been signed off by Wane Rooney, who would keep just two of the current stars to fix his former club.

Rooney said: “[On whether there is a way back for this Manchester United team] No, I don’t think so. They look lost. They look scared. Bruno [Fernandes] is the one who keeps producing, he annoys you at times but keeps producing. They need massive changes to the squad, I think 10-15 players need to leave the club. Obviously, they can’t do that, but there is a mentality there where no one is taking responsibility [in the squad].

“[On the players to keep] I’d keep Bruno and [Kobbie] Mainoo. There is a culture at the club where it’s too easy to lose games and the players come out and say, ‘Onto the next one,’ and all that rubbish. Just show some character and fight on the pitch. It’s bad watching, it hurts. Being from Liverpool but spending so many years at United, I want the team to do well, I’ve got my kids in the academy, and it hurts watching them.”