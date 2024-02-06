Manchester United will reportedly pursue players ‘who are entering the final year of their contracts this summer as part of the rebuild’.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s takeover of Man Utd is on the brink of being ratified by the Premier League. He will purchase a 25% stake in the club for around £1.25bn and take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford right away.

United’s January transfer plans were never going to be positively impacted by Ratcliffe’s presence as they – like many of their Premier League rivals – were worried about their Financial Fair Play issues.

Earlier this month, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admitted he “wanted a striker” in January but he will now have to “be a little creative” with his squad for the rest of this season.

“I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Because with the injury of Martial we don’t really have back-up there, but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules.

“We have Omari, we have Amad Diallo, of course we have Rashford who can play there. I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s up to the number nine position.”

Man Utd’s form has picked up in recent weeks as they have earned wins over Wolves and West Ham. The Red Devils are now sixth in the Premier League and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Ratcliffe will want Man Utd to be challenging for the Premier League title within a couple of years but they are currently far away from being in a position to do that.

One of Ratcliffe’s priorities once his takeover is completed will be to improve United’s recruitment model as they have wasted a lot of money in recent years.

A report from ESPN claims ‘finances remain tight and targeting players approaching the end of their contracts is viewed as a good way of managing their summer spend’. They explain.