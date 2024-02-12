According to reports, Manchester United are still ‘monitoring’ two Bayer Leverkusen standouts ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to purchase a 25% stake in the Premier League giants and he is waiting for his deal to be ratified by the Premier League.

Man Utd‘s new co-owner will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his takeover is made official.

Big changes are already in the process of being made at Man Utd but one of Ratcliffe’s priorities ahead of the summer will be to overhaul their recruitment model.

It’s already been claimed that Man Utd have their eye on Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite but they are also seemingly monitoring other targets.

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under head coach Xabi Alonso as they are five points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba are among their standout performers and they have been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent windows.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are ‘continuing to monitor Bayer Leverkusen defenders Frimpong and Tapsoba’.

Frimpong would be a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is ‘likely to be sold’ in the summer. The report adds.

‘Right-back Frimpong and centre back Tapsoba were shortlisted as potential defensive reinforcements by United last year and Leverkusen are unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season. ‘United held discussions with the representatives of Frimpong last year. The 23-year-old was initially identified as a target for the 2023 summer transfer window but Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s mid-season revival and Diogo Dalot’s contract renewal convinced United to defer a move for a right-back. ‘Former Manchester City youth-teamer Frimpong has since signed a new contract until 2028 but United are expected to be in the market for a new right-back as Wan-Bissaka is out of contract next year and likely to be sold.’

Regarding Tapsoba, it is suggested that he could replace Victor Lindelof, who ‘could be sold’ after he had his contract extended to ‘maintain his resale value’.