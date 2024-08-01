Man Utd transfers: Two big deals held up, with talks scheduled to find ‘something missing’

Manchester United have reportedly scheduled talks to find ‘something missing’, which is holding up the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and subsequent signing of Noussair Mazraoui.

If all had gone smoothly, United would have already confirmed signing No 3 this summer. They have already bagged Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, and are well on the way to signing Mazraoui.

The right-back is an objective of manager Erik ten Hag, who thinks the former Ajax man can unlock Antony, with the pair rekindling their relationship from their days in the Netherlands.

But while Mazraoui and Bayern Munich are happy with the move, there is a hold up, in that United first need to sell fellow right-back Wan-Bissaka, and West Ham want to negotiate lower terms.

United in talks to secure Wan-Bissaka sale

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state the Hammers believe they can get the right-back for lower than the £15million United want, given his contract is up in a year’s time.

The report states talks are scheduled for the weekend, with United hoping things can be resolved in the sale of Wan-Bissaka.

Indeed, the transfer of Mazraoui is riding on the sale, so they are desperate to ensure the ‘something missing’, mentioned in the report, can be found, so that they can get their man.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Enzo Maresca offers Man Utd boost in bid for top target who ‘doesn’t fit’ Chelsea system

👉 Man Utd star ‘says yes’ to Euro giants as ‘stance’ on Ten Hag sacrificing midfielder emerges

👉 Man Utd target deals blow to Mourinho amid U-turn claim; Ratcliffe considers signing Chelsea star

United’s second option unavailable

If not Mazraoui, it is reported that United sporting director Dan Ashworth has floated the idea of signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who the Red Devils have been linked with regularly in recent months.

However, it’s said he is set to sign a new four-year contract with the Serie A outfit, so that plan is unlikely.

It seems it may be such anyway if the sale of Wan-Bissaka cannot be agreed.

As such, United are likely to do their all in the scheduled talks to ensure West Ham pay a reasonable sum for their player.

It is unclear what the plan of action is going to be if he cannot be sold. There are other United players such as Scott McTominay reportedly close to leaving, so there is a chance that other sales could make up the money needed for Mazraoui.

But if Wan-Bissaka does not leave and the Bayern man is signed, there would be three right-backs in the United squad, and at least one is unlikely to be given an awful lot of playing time.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer failure means man who was mauled after football ‘left him’ will start season