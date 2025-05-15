Manchester United are among two Premier League clubs ‘most keen’ to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon, while they’re also ‘pushing’ to sign a £60m winger.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and now sit 16th in the Premier League after West Ham condemned them to their 17th defeat of the season on Sunday.

The Europa League could be their saving grace after a brilliant Mason Mount brace last week helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

Cherki has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and CaughtOffside now claim that his agents have ‘approached’ a number of sides in the English top flight over potentially signing the Frenchman this summer.

It’s claimed the 21-year-old – who came close to joining Borussia Dortmund in January – is on the radar of Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s ‘Liverpool and Man Utd seemingly among the most keen to pounce for his availability’.

Cherki is said to have ‘caught the eye of United in their Europa League meeting’, with his 12 goals and 18 assists this season further strengthening their resolve to make a bid as the Red Devils are ‘tempted to try a move’ for the playmaker as a ‘major upgrade’ on Marcus Rashford and Antony.

It’s not clear how much United or other interested parties may have to shell out for Cherki, though reports have claimed he has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Lyon over a £25m transfer, with the Ligue 1 side likely willing to field offers given his contract expires in 2026.

United are thought to have all-but agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, plus £2.5m in add-ons, and TBR Football claim they’re also ‘pushing’ to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

It’s claimed the Cherries are open to Semenyo’s departure as ‘they want to reward players for succeeding at the club’, though there’s no chance of them negotiating down their £60m valuation.

The Independent adds that a move for Semenyo is likely ‘dependent on Champions League qualification and sales, with United open to offers for both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The report adds: