Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tipped three Manchester United players ‘to leave’ the Premier League giants this summer.

It’s been a busy few months at Man Utd headquarters following co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants.

Red Devils trio tipped ‘to leave’

The INEOS chief has brought in chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director, who have reached the decision to stick with head coach Erik ten Hag heading into the 2023/24 season.

United held talks with a ‘secret manager’ and four other alternatives, but Ten Hag is now expected to sign a new contract.

Ten Hag, Ratcliffe and Co. will now focus on the summer transfer window and Romano points out that Man Utd “can’t fail” after they finished eighth in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Regarding potential exits, Romano points out that Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro are likely to “leave” as it will be “important to sell some players”.

“This summer will be important with the feeling at the club being that this summer they can’t fail on the transfer market,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Financial Fair Play is an issue, so United can’t do crazy things on the market, and Ten Hag knows that, but it’s important to sell some players.

“Jadon Sancho is available on the market, Mason Greenwood as well, Juventus are there and United will try to find a solution, while others will leave on a free and Casemiro is someone who could leave the club, so there will be a lot of movement there.”

It has been suggested that Dortmund may struggle to match Man Utd’s £40m asking price for Sancho, but Serie A giants Juventus – according to The Daily Mail – are ‘interested’ in the winger. This means Sancho and Greenwood (also rated at £40m) could potentially reunite in Turin.

Romano has also moved to quash reports suggesting youngster Kobbie Mainoo could leave Man Utd for Barcelona after a swap deal involving Raphinha was mooted.

“Still, you can forget about some of the fake news we’ve seen around Kobbie Mainoo, from a source which I don’t believe to be very credible,” Romano added.

“There is nothing between Mainoo and any other club – he is a crucial asset for Manchester United and he is also very happy at Manchester United.

“We know they are working on a new contract for him, it’s one of their missions for this year – they will be pushing for that in the next months, so there is nothing to the rumours about Barcelona or any other club.

“I hope these fake stories will stop so Mainoo can just focus on doing his best job on the pitch – he’s a super talent and super professional so just let him do his best for Manchester United and for England and forget about transfer rumours and all the negativity around him.”

