Man Utd trio ‘could quit in 2025’ with ‘avenue’ to ‘agree multiple signings’ revealed despite PSR fear

Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire come on for Manchester United.

According to reports, three ‘senior’ Manchester United stars ‘could quit’ in 2025 to ‘pave the way for new signings’ in the coming months.

The Red Devils will likely look to be active in the winter transfer window as they have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Ruben Amorim is leaving Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked after Man Utd’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham last month.

United are 13th in the Premier League after ten games as they have only won three games and have also drawn their opening three Europa League group matches.

Man Utd’s struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign and Amorim will have a major job on his hands at Old Trafford.

There is likely to be a major overhaul at Man Utd next year and a report from Football Insider claims Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are ‘three senior stars who could quit in 2025’.

READ: David Moyes managed Manchester United once and it is time we all just moved on



The report claims.

Man United trio Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could leave the club in 2025, sources have told Football Insider. All three defenders are under contract until the end of this season.

‘Ruben Amorim is set to take charge on 11 November and has preferred to use a three-man defence in his managerial career so far. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (4 November) that Man United could pursue deals for Sporting CP centre-back duo Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio next summer. ‘Amorim could dip into the transfer market in 2025 to add more familiar options after arriving at Old Trafford. Exits for Evans, Maguire and Lindelof could pave the way for new signings in the next summer window.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd to ‘make moves’ with Arsenal target eyed in double swoop; two January priorities decided

👉 Man Utd: Neville’s one Amorim concern rebuffed by Moyes as Wright lauds ‘brilliant’ INEOS decision

👉 Man Utd blow amid Gyokeres ‘truth’ with Arsenal ‘favourites’ as Ratcliffe faces two ‘major hurdles’

Another report from Football Insider claims Man Utd could look at the loan market in January to ‘agree multiple signings’ as they look to get around their PSR issues.