According to reports, Manchester United chiefs are ‘open to selling virtually every player’ as only three of their stars are safe from being axed.

Man Utd were brimming with optimism heading into this campaign following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover and FA Cup final win against arch-rivals Manchester City.

However, the bad vibes have quickly returned to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag was sacked following a poor start to the season and Ratcliffe has left staff ‘disgruntled’ after sanctioning another ‘brutal cost-cutting’ measure.

Last month, Ruben Amorim took over at Old Trafford after being appointed to replace Ten Hag as head coach.

The 39-year-old got off to a decent start as his side earned a draw at Ipswich before they beat Bodo-Glimt and Everton, though they have suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. These results leave them 13th in the Premier League and eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

READ: Man United secure not one but two spots in the rundown of top 10 2024 sh*tshows



Under Ten Hag, they failed in the transfer market and there are major question marks surrounding their recruitment team following Sunday’s shock exit of Dan Ashworth.

There is likely to be a major overhaul at Man Utd in the coming months and a report from talkSPORT claims they are only ‘keen to keep young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Alejandro Garnacho’.

Barring these three players, the Red Devils are said to be ‘open to offers for virtually every other player to help stay on the right side of PSR rules’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘active talks’ for Amorim signing with INEOS repeating ‘future talent’ transfer

👉 Man Utd have ‘already chosen’ replacement for Amorim starter as Euro giants face ‘major dilemma’

👉 Man Utd ‘nepo baby’ is ‘going around acting the big shot’ and Brailsford’s ‘bag man’

Argentina international Lisandro Martinez is one recent signing who has worked, but ‘United could be tempted to cash-in on defender Lisandro Martinez if Real Madrid steps up their interest in the World Cup winner’.