Man Utd trio ‘tell’ Sancho to ‘end feud’ after £73m flop is given clear ‘ultimatum’ by Ten Hag

According to reports, three Manchester United players have ‘told’ Jadon Sancho to ‘swallow his pride’ and ‘end his feud’ with manager Erik ten Hag.

The winger is facing an uncertain future after he butted heads with Ten Hag earlier this month.

After omitting him from United’s squad to face Arsenal, Ten Hag claimed that his absence was due to his poor training performance. Sancho did not respond positively to this claim as the England international took to social media to suggest that he has been made to be a “scapegoat”.

Sancho has since been made to train on his own and it was reported earlier this week that he has been ‘barred from using all first-team facilities at United’s training base’, including the ‘state-of-the-art dining facilities’, with the England international forced to eat alongside the academy players.

Man Utd are short on options in wide areas at the moment as Antony is unavailable but Ten Hag has proven that he is stubborn and will not accept poor behaviour from his players.

The Mirror are now reporting that ‘Sancho’s Manchester United team-mates have urged him to say sorry and end his feud with boss Ten Hag’.

The players in question are said to be ‘England trio Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire’. They have ‘all pleaded with him to swallow his pride and apologise to Ten Hag’ as they feel ‘there will only be one winner in his ongoing battle with the Dutchman and have advised the £73million star to back down so he can start playing again’.

A ‘source close to the players’ said: “Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sancho has been ‘given an ultimatum’ as the “only way back” for Sancho is “to apologise to Ten Hag”.

“Let’s see as well what happens with Jadon Sancho at Manchester United,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There is still time to clarify things ahead of January, but the only way for Sancho to be back in the squad is to apologise to Erik ten Hag and to the whole coaching staff, as well as to apologise to all his teammates.

“This is what United want from Sancho, and if it doesn’t happen he will remain out of the squad.

“This would then obviously mean the January transfer window could be part of the solution to the Sancho problem as it can’t continue like this.

“Let’s see what happens and if things change with an apology soon, but for the moment this is the position on the Sancho situation internally.”

