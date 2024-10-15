Man Utd line up stunning triple raid on Bayern Munich to fix ‘moderate crisis’

Man Utd are weighing up moves for the Bayern Munich trio of Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare start to the new Premier League season with Erik ten Hag’s side winning just two of their opening seven matches.

Man Utd have only managed to score five goals, leading to them amassing just eight points with the Red Devils currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

That has plunged the club into a bit of a crisis after new co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe put their faith in Ten Hag over the summer, instead of replacing the underperforming coach.

Despite finishing a disappointing eighth in the Premier League, Ten Hag was handed a one-year contract extension after winning the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City.

INEOS attempted to give Ten Hag the tools to do his job over the summer transfer window with five signings in the form of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui.

And now Sky Germany claim they are trying to add further players as soon as possible to give Ten Hag or his replacement the best chance possible of achieving success.

Man Utd are ‘keeping an eye on’ Bayern Munich trio Sane, Goretzka and Davies as the Red Devils – who are ‘currently in a moderate crisis’ – looking to bring in ‘good players to turn things around’.

The Red Devils are yet to find a midfield pairing which allows them the freedom to get forward while not leaving them open at the back and Goretzka could be an important addition to solve that issue.

It’s early days for Ugarte at Man Utd but former Netherlands international Marco van Basten reckons the Red Devils made an error to spend £50m on the Uruguay international over the summer.

Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport’s ‘Rondo’ show: “Now also that last one, Ugarte, who cost £50 million, you think, ‘how do you even think about paying so much money for that?’ That is really bizarre.”

When it was suggested that Van Basten may not know Ugarte as well as he thinks after watching him twice, the AC Milan legend replied: “No, but I could already see in that match that he’s not even worth a quarter of that amount.”

Van Basten added: “It’s true that the big clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Arsenal, they get the better ones and he [Erik ten Hag] always comes with second-rate players. That team has not got better.

“He remains a good trainer but if you see the purchasing policy and those boys which were then bought for 700 million, I don’t see any return on that, they’re still poorly organised.

“There is no star walking around who organises it, who leads, none.

“A few years ago Marcus Rashford was a great player, he can’t do anything about this any more, it’s unbelievable. It’s strange for that a boy who was a world star years ago.”