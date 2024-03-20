Manchester United have been tipped to sign Napoli standout Victor Osimhen, who is also being targeted by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world as he has shone for Serie A giants Napoli in recent seasons.

Osimhen to the Premier League?

The striker has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs of late but Napoli priced him out of a move elsewhere during last year’s summer transfer window.

Osimhen penned a new contract at the end of last year to commit to Napoli until 2026. On the face of it, this reduced his transfer prospects but an exit was *actually* made more likely as there is a release clause in his new deal which is worth around £94m.

After winning the Serie A title last season, Napoli have declined this term and have already admitted that Osimhen will leave in the summer.

Back in January, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: “We’ve known all this since last summer, which is also why negotiations for the extension of his contract, although friendly, took so long.

“We know he’s either going to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or an English club.”

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate at Man Utd would prompt ‘incandescent rage’ from Keane



Several Premier League Big Six clubs are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer and Man Utd will be one of them.

Man Utd paid an initial fee of around £64m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. He has grown into the season and has proven to be a great addition but he needs competition and this is where Osimhen seemingly comes into the picture.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been considered Osimhen’s most likely destinations if he heads to the Premier League, but moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted.

“The truth is…”

Despite this, Italian agent Roberto De Fanti believes Man Utd are “above” Premier League rivals in chasing a new striker and their signing “could be Osimhen”.

When asked which top Premier League club “needs Osimhen the most”, he answered: “I could say everyone, but the truth is that United above all are looking for a centre-forward.

“Hojlund is doing reasonably well, but the classic number 9 – the Haaland of the situation – could be Osimhen”.

READ MORE: Five reasons Gareth Southgate would *actually* be good for Manchester United



Osimhen has already indicated that he has “made up his mind” about his post-Napoli move.

“At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I’ve started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me,” Osimhen told reporters.

“Even though when I started it, it didn’t go as well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.

“So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I’ve already made.”