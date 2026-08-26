Man Utd truth revealed after INEOS strike £40m agreement for next signing

Man Utd have enquired about the possibility of signing Brighton left-back Ferdi Kadioglu but have not made a bid, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed Youri Tielmans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos this summer as midfield upgrades, while back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow has arrived from Leeds on a free transfer and youngster Tynan Thompson has joined from Tottenham.

A new left-back is now their next priority with Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall emerging as their main target in that position earlier in the summer.

The England international could now prove too difficult to land and Man Utd are exploring the possibility of bringing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford before the transfer deadline, while RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas are also targets.

It was reported earlier this week that Man Utd had struck a deal to sign Kadioglu from Brighton with Turkish outlet AS Marca revealing that the Turkey international is ‘set to’ join the Red Devils.

The outlet wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE – SHOCKING BOMB: Manchester United is set to transfer 27-year-old Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Brighton for £40M. #MUFC Per the agreement, 10% of this fee will go into Fenerbahçe’s coffers. (€4.7M) #BHAFC.’

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But now Turkish-Football claim that Man Utd and Fenerbahce ‘have both made formal enquiries regarding the availability’ but there have been no bids.

The report clears up other reports by adding: ‘Turkish-Football understands there is currently no agreement in place between the Red Devils and the Premier League side, with rumors of an imminent move being premature.

‘Both Manchester United and Kadıoğlu’s former club, Fenerbahçe, have reached out to Brighton’s hierarchy to gauge the financial feasibility of a potential summer transfer.’

Man Utd contact three more left-backs – Jacobs

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd have made contact over potential deals for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, Raum and Salinas, he told Football FanCast: “Nothing has advanced. They’ve been offered Jorge Salinas and David Raum as options at left back.

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“And then, of course, there’s the Myles Lewis-Skelly situation. Mikel Arteta has said he’s 100% sure Lewis-Skelly will stay.

“From Manchester United’s perspective, they were offered the player. They would now have to also decide, even though it feels quite a semantic point, if Lewis-Skelly is a midfielder that can play left-back, or is a left-back that can play midfielder.

“And if, as we’re seeing at Arsenal, the player’s preference is midfield, then Manchester United have already signed Carlos Baleba, and Lewis-Skelly may not be as open to moving to a club that potentially wants him as left-back first, given how effective he’s been for Arsenal in the centre of midfield.

“So that will be a consideration, but the challenge with Lewis-Skelly is that the player seemingly wants to stay at Arsenal anyway, and Manchester United’s valuation of Lewis-Skelly is lower than Arsenal’s, so the combination of those factors is why nothing has progressed.”

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