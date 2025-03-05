Man Utd ‘trying to convince’ Mainoo to stay as youngster is slammed for ‘ridiculous’ demands

Kobbie Mainoo has been impressive since breaking into the first team last season.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to tie down Kobbie Mainoo on a new deal as the Red Devils youngster’s demands are outlined by his team.

There were rumours in the January transfer window that Mainoo and fellow Man Utd team-mate Alejandro Garnacho could need to be sold as the Red Devils looked to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Chelsea were the club reportedly leading the race for Mainoo if Man Utd failed to agree a new contract with the youngster as his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

But those rumours have gone away since the winter market and now the Daily Mail claim that Man Utd ‘have held fresh talks’ with Mainoo ‘in the hope of finally reaching an agreement in prolonged contract negotiations’.

The Daily Mail adds:

‘Mainoo’s representatives want a pay rise to £180,000 a week plus bonuses which would bring him in line with his team-mates and reflect his status as an England regular. ‘The 19-year-old, who has been out of action for a month with a calf injury, still has more than two years left on his current contract. United are hopeful of convincing the Stockport-born player that his long-term future is at Old Trafford and reaching a compromise in talks. ‘Although United withstood interest for both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in the January window, and lowered the wage bill by sending Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan, both academy graduates are likely to be targets for rival clubs again in the summer. ‘Kobbie Mainoo is valued at £70-80million and his sale would represent 100 per cent profit. United head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to keep hold of Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho ‘Todd Boehly’s Chelsea were revealed to be leading the chase should no contract emerge for Mainoo.’

When asked at the end of January if there were difficult decisions to be made because of the need to comply with PSR, Amorim replied: “That part is true. But I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho.

“The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through]. That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through]. The rest, I just want to prepare with both of them for the next game.”

Mainoo has been played in a more advanced role at times this season with Amorim starting him further forward for the first time against FCSB in the Europa League in January.

When asked about Mainoo’s impressive display in a new position, the Man Utd boss said at the time: “I don’t think it is about his contract. Everybody in England sees him as a very good player.

“He played in the European Championship final. I think it is more the position. He was not comfortable. Before, he was always playing. Now, he sometimes plays and sometimes not, he wasn’t comfortable, but maybe it is something to do with that.

“But I think the key point is the position. It is different for him. It demands a lot from him. [On Thursday], in that position, I feel that he was more happy to play. Simple as that.

“I don’t look at the movements, the way he touched the ball. I felt it just watching him. He was so happy on the pitch. That is important for me because if they are happy, they play better. I think he can change position.”

Mainoo’s £180k-a-week demands have caused shock among some Man Utd fans and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge called them “ridiculous”.

““180k a week for Mainoo lol,” Goldbridge wrote on X. “If it’s true, it’s ridiculous.”