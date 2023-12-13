Man Utd: Tuchel lands cheeky dig as Red Devils lack ‘personality, quality and width’ for big games

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has landed a dig on Manchester United after he dumped them out of the Champions League, telling the Red Devils they lack the “personality, quality and width to change games.”

United bowed out in the group stage of the Champions League for the third time in six seasons on Tuesday night. A 1-0 loss to Bayern meant they finished rock bottom of their group, and four points shy of second qualifiers Copenhagen.

They went out with a whimper, managing just one shot on target as Bayern, though not their usual dominant selves, came away with a simple one-goal victory through a Kingsley Coman strike.

Speaking after the game, United boss Erik ten Hag suggested his side did not deserve to lose as they were “very good.”

That differs from Tuchel’s assessment after his own side topped the group, having beaten United twice. His contention was that the English side lack the resources to win big games.

“Almost always I feel sympathy for the other coach. But within competition we try everything to win our matches, this is why we are and this is what it is, these are the rules of high-level sports, we play at the highest level to win our matches,” Tuchel said, quoted by the Mirror.

“Of course I have sympathy. I think he has a lot of key players injured for a decisive match now, that you can see then they lack this kind of personality and also the quality and maybe the width to change games from the bench. I think you could see that.”

The Bayern boss then went on to suggest Ten Hag doesn’t need his advice, after already ripping into elements of his squad.

“Yeah, it’s not an easy time but I’m pretty sure he knows what to do next, he knows how to influence his team, he does not need my advice. He does not need my clapping on the shoulders,” Tuchel added.

