Man Utd turmoil reaches new level for flop as club confirm setback not faced of late

The troubles for Antony at Manchester United are continuing, after the club confirmed he has picked up an ankle sprain which will keep him on the sidelines.

Antony has done little to prove his £86million transfer from Ajax in 2022 was in any way worth it. In two seasons, he scored 11 goals and assisted another five, and he has a single goal this season.

After 87 games, for such an expensive asset, the Red Devils would have expected much more. Multiple reports suggest Antony will soon be pushed out, with the latest stating United know they’re unlikely to make even half of their original outlay back, so they’ll simply loan the winger out in January as a starting point.

And while that could be the end of Antony’s United woes, right now, they are continuing, with some bad news being brought to him following his injury in the draw against Fenerbahce in the week.

United have confirmed that Antony will be absent for the next Premier League game against West Ham, due to ‘an ankle sprain’ picked up in that game.

The winger had not been injured since his first season at United, so picking up a knock when he is already struggling for minutes is likely to deal further harm to his chances of playing going forward.

Manager Erik ten Hag suggested he felt sorry for Antony after his injury was sustained, stating: “It’s really unlucky for him,” he stated. “I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.

“His training performances are that good that he deserved to come on. When you have to come off so quickly, that is really sad to see.”

If Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo perform well in Antony’s absence – as both already have this season – there is a chance the Brazilian’s United career ends with a whimper, given he could be pushed out in January without getting back into the side, though it’s currently unclear if he’ll be out for longer than one game.

