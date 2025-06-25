According to reports, Manchester United are being forced to ‘turn to an alternative’ as they are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to land one transfer target.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market in the early weeks of this summer’s window, signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves for around £62.5m.

Man Utd are also understood to be making good progress as they look to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and have made a new bid for the 20-goal Premier League star.

Ruben Amorim‘s side have lots of work to do after finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing in the Europa League final, but they are making a positive start with these additions.

Still, they are struggling to offload their unwanted talents to raise funds, as they still have Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony on the books.

They have also failed to land their top striker target, having missed out on Liam Delap to Premier League rivals Chelsea, while Viktor Gyokeres looks likely to join another English side amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Red Devils are also struggling to overhaul their goalkeeping department, with recent reports suggesting they are mulling over whether to replace Andre Onana.

This is hardly surprising because the former Ajax and Inter Milan star suffered a dramatic fall from grace during the 2024/25 campaign as he was heavily criticised for his dire form after a promising debut season at Old Trafford.

This has fuelled reports linking Man Utd with alternatives, but a report earlier this week claimed they have a clear ‘transfer plan’ and will only sign a new No.1 if they sell Onana for around £40m.

United have been linked with several potential goalkeeper targets, with Emiliano Martinez mooted as an option, with Aston Villa open to selling him as they look to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Despite this, Man Utd face missing out on Martinez, with Football Insider reporting that he is ‘set’ on a move to European giants Atletico Madrid.

This has made United ‘turn to’ an ‘alternative’ as they ‘weigh up a move’ for Lille shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, who is reportedly valued at around £40m.

The report adds: