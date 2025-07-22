Man Utd ‘turn’ to ‘very real option’ after striker snub as ‘cabal of superstars’ to follow Rashford exit

Man Utd are turning to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer as a ‘cabal of superstars’ are set to follow Marcus Rashford out of Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a new striker this summer as Ruben Amorim wants a new goalscorer before the transfer window shuts.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee taking a lot of criticism for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund and Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them last term and there have been rumours that one of them will be sold this summer.

Man Utd have made enquiries about a number of strikers, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, including Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres, who look to be joining Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd have ‘turned their attention to’ signing Sesko after he failed to join Arsenal earlier in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd ‘could make a sensational move’ for Sesko ‘after missing out on both Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen’ and the Slovenia international is ‘a very real option to lead the line at Old Trafford next season’.

The report does admit that the ‘price tag may jeopardise’ a move to Man Utd as ‘it would take an offer of over £70million to trigger’ his release clause at Leipzig.

In a separate report, Football Insider insist that Man Utd’s ‘exodus is intensifying with a cabal of superstars to follow Marcus Rashford through the exit door’.

Rashford is on the verge of joining Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of the season with speculation that the Catalan giants have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Sources have told the website that ‘despite the financial burden of the winger’s wages being lifted, United still need to get rid of some of their big-name players not wanted by Ruben Amorim’.

It is understood that ‘Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony still need to be sold before the Red Devils can dip back into the transfer market’.

After post-season rumours that Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for Saudi Arabia or Spain, the Portugal international is now committed to the club next season.

And former Man Utd assistant manager Michael Carrick has hailed Fernandes for his attitude despite admitting the Portuguese midfielder “can overdo it sometimes”.

Carrick said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Yeah, I like Bruno. I work with him, with Ole, and he’s fantastic. He’s got a real, he’s desperate to do well. He’s so keen to do well, and that’s a really positive thing. And then sometimes, you can overdo it sometimes as well, and it’s such a fine balance. But his attitude, he plays every game, he never misses training, and he’s there all the time.

“Puts himself out there, puts himself forward, and he’s been the main man, really, the talisman for some time. And when there’s moments or there’s something that’s needed, Bruno’s been the one to step up. I really enjoyed working with him when I did.

“He asks questions, he’s demanding, but he wants to do the right thing.”