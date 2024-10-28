Man Utd ‘could have to turn to’ Solskjaer as INEOS ‘could be restricted to free agents’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the frame to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under consideration as the Red Devils look for Erik ten Hag’s successor, according to reports.

Ten Hag was sacked as the Man Utd first-team manager on Monday following a disappointing start to the season.

They slipped into 14th in the Premier League table following their fourth league defeat of the season, by West Ham on Sunday.

Man Utd dropped into the bottom half of the table following the defeat to the Hammers, where Jarrod Bowen’s stoppage-time penalty snatched three points for the east Londoners.

Speculation had mounted over the Dutchman’s position in recent weeks and not many people will have been shocked to see Ten Hag lose his job.

New interim Man Utd boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and fellow assistant Rene Hake both left roles as first-team head coaches in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles respectively, before joining Ten Hag at Old Trafford before the start of the season.

There had already been speculation that Van Nistelrooy could be a ready-made replacement for Ten Hag when he was appointed as an assistant in the summer.

And now the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd ‘could be restricted to managerial free agents’ with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe working to a tight budget.

After missing out on Thomas Tuchel to the England national team, Man Utd ‘could have to turn to another out-of-work manager’ in the form of ex-Red Devils boss Solskjaer.

The MEN adds that the Man Utd board ‘have not ruled out a formal approach for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid the possibility they could be restricted to managerial free agents’.

The report adds:

‘United figures are concerned they could struggle to buy a coach out of their contract, with Erik ten Hag due around £17million in compensation following his dismissal. ‘Solskjaer has been out of management since he was dismissed by United in November 2021 and is under consideration for a return to Old Trafford. It is unclear if United view him as a serious long-term option as manager or a backroom staff member. Solskjaer’s former teammate, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will take caretaker charge while United source a permanent replacement for Ten Hag.’

Reacting to the sacking, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “The big shock for me is how bad they’ve been with the new signings that have come in.

“I felt as though they would have enough to be able to get a decent level of performance together after a smoother transfer window, and that Erik ten Hag would get a level of stability.

“The fact that they are 14th is unacceptable. You can’t be in 14th after nine or 10 games with the level of spend that’s occurred without being under significant pressure – and that’s what’s happened.

“I was hoping it would end differently. I think Manchester United fans were hoping that the manager would continue to keep his job and the faith shown in him in the summer would pay off. But it’s not been the case.”

