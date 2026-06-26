According to reports, Manchester United have opted to turn to Bournemouth star Alex Scott as one of six transfer targets.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market at the start of this summer’s window, having already struck a deal with Atalanta to land Ederson Silva for around £38m.

The Red Devils are going to sign at least one more midfielder this summer and it initially seemed as if West Ham standout Matheus Fernandes would be their next addition.

Fernandes was one of the Premier League’s breakout stars last summer and he has been linked with several Big Six clubs in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running to land Fernandes, though a report on Friday morning claimed he ‘prefers’ Man Utd over the north London outfit.

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Still, Man Utd are far from guaranteed to sign Fernandes because West Ham reportedly want around £80m for their prized asset and the Red Devils could turn to cheaper targets.

And according to a report from The i Paper, United have ‘turned attention to’ Bournemouth star Scott, while they ‘could walk away’ from the Fernandes deal due to his valuation.

The report explains:

‘It is understood that Bournemouth have no desire to sell at this stage, so would also need to be tempted by an inflated offer – just what Ineos are trying to keep United away from. ‘Sources insisted United believe a fee under £80m – the amount West Ham are demanding for Fernandes – could still be agreed with Bournemouth for the talented 22-year-old.’

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Man Utd are also in the market for signings in other positions, with it suggested that the Red Devils could sign a winger, striker, centre-back, left-back and/or goalkeeper this summer.

The report from The i Paper says Marcus Rashford, Radek Vitek and Manuel Ugarte are ‘for sale’ and their exits ‘would enable the club to loosen the purse strings somewhat’, with five players on their radar with Scott.

It is claimed that Leeds United’s Karl Darlow and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone are options to join Man Utd as a backup to Senne Lammens, while Barcelona star Alejandro Balde ‘is an option at left-back’. Further forward, it is said that ‘Crysencio Summerville and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye are two wing options being explored at the right price’.

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