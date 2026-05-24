Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United could sign West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in this summer’s transfer window on two conditions.

The 2025/26 campaign has been poor for West Ham, but Bowen has arguably been their top performer, having contributed eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League.

The England international has consistently performed at a high level over the past few seasons, so he will inevitably not be short of interest if/when West Ham suffer relegation from the Premier League.

Man Utd are among the clubs linked with Bowen, with the Premier League giants set to strengthen their squad in multiple departments ahead of their Champions League return.

Bowen could be a tempting market opportunity for Man Utd and other clubs this season, and a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims they ‘could explore a deal’ for the versatile forward this summer.

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The report claims Man Utd moving for Bowen hinges on West Ham going down to the Championship and INEOS opting to change their stance on their leading summer targets.

O’Rourke explained: “For Man United, obviously I don’t think it is a top priority for them to bring in another forward, but if they do, Bowen, I’m sure, is somebody that would be on their radar.

“He’s obviously a versatile attacker as well, can play on both wings, can play as a number nine and is Premier League proven.

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“I’m just not sure he fits the profile for the type of player that United are looking at right now, probably because of his age. He’ll be 30 by midway through next season.

“If he does become available for a cut-price fee because of relegation, It’s something I’m sure that United would look at, as all the top clubs in the Premier League would.

“He could definitely be a smart pick up by somebody if West Ham do suffer relegation.”

Man Utd plot move for Neco Williams

And according to Caught Offside, Man Utd have made an ‘enquiry’ to Nottingham Forest over signing former Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

The report notes that this deal could be difficult to pull off after Forest secured survival, while he is under contract until 2029.

Still, Man Utd have opted to ‘test the temperature’ over a deal for Williams.

The report claims:

‘The Nottingham Forest full-back has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton, but United’s need for reliable defensive depth makes their involvement especially interesting. ‘Forest are not looking to sell Williams, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.’

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