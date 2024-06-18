Man Utd line up ‘two early signings’ with Ten Hag transfer ‘influence’ set to grow again

Man Utd are looking to bring in “two early signings” like they did last summer with the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, according to former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils could be set for big changes over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazer family earlier this year.

Ratcliffe is looking to avoid the same mistakes Man Utd have made in the transfer market over the last decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

The new co-owner is looking to reduce the age of the squad by bringing in more players under the age of 25 and Jacobs insists Man Utd will look to strike early, just like they did with Mount and Onana 12 months ago.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “All of the INEOS people and Manchester United want to try and bring in, if they can, two early signings, much like they did 12 months ago when Mason Mount and Andre Onana arrived.”

There are rumours Man Utd have a budget of around £50m before sales and, as Jacobs explains, the Red Devils could have to sell before they can buy the players they want.

Jacobs added: “But their [Man Utd] window, at large, is also contingent upon outgoings.

“It’s going to be equally as important that they resolve the futures, and ultimately, if they can bring in healthy fees for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood because the collective number for those two will allow Manchester United to bring in more than just two players.”

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot is convinced that Erik ten Hag will still have a huge say on transfers despite reports claiming INEOS are looking to reduce his signing footprint.

Melchiot told ESPN: “I almost guarantee, if they extend his deal, he will have an influence on who is coming [signing], even if it’s not all, like [if they bring in] five players it will be two at least [that he has a say on].”

And Teddy Sheringham was shocked by the Red Devils’ decision to keep Ten Hag on as manager following a Premier League campaign which saw them finish eighth.

Sheringham said recently: “I’m quite surprised with the decision to keep Erik ten Hag to be honest. It could have gone either way, but Ten Hag had a really poor season in the Premier League – losing 14 games – and didn’t have the consistency that Manchester United really look for and expect.

“At the end of the day though, he’s won the FA Cup in brilliant fashion by beating Manchester City in the final – it couldn’t have been any harder on paper. It could have gone either way – they could have easily said that their Premier League form wasn’t good enough.

“I reckon they were flipping a coin of whether to let him go or not, and they’ve decided to carry on.”