A seventh player has been added to the list of Manchester United midfield targets, with Ruben Amorim green-lighted to make two signings in 2026, according to reports.

Man Utd boss Amorim is eager to add a new midfielder after missing out on Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer, and talkSPORT has linked the club with six players, while the less reliable Fichajes says Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet is also a target.

Man Utd’s midfielder chase: What to know 👇

Man Utd ‘open to adding two new midfielders in 2026’

Red Devils ‘willing to offer’ €70million (£61m) to sign Sancet

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have started 75% of Man Utd’s 2025/26 Premier League games together

Kobbie Mainoo yet to start in the Premier League this season

The Red Devils tried to sign Baleba in August but were put off by Brighton’s £100m valuation. The groundwork has been laid down, though, and they could revisit the Cameroonian in January or at the end of the campaign.

The report from talkSPORT says the Premier League giants want two new midfielders next year as Amorim seeks ‘more pace and athleticism’ in the engine room.

Two midfield additions would be made possible by Bruno Fernandes’ departure next summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia interested and Man Utd valuing him at around £100m.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of 2025/26 and not viewed as a long-term option in midfield. There is a club option to extend his deal for a further year, and even considering his resurgence under Amorim, that wouldn’t be a wise financial decision as the Brazilian earns around £300,000 a week.

Amorim ‘values him highly’ but as everyone is aware, he is severely lacking the ‘pace and athleticism’ required.

With that in mind, coupled with Fernandes and Casemiro’s uncertain futures, several midfielders are being linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Manchester United seven-man midfielder shortlist revealed: All the details 👇

Carlos Baleba – As we are all well aware, Man Utd really like Baleba. Unfortunately for them, Brighton have ‘ruled out’ a winter sale, per talkSPORT. He is the club’s top midfield target and should be one of the sagas of next summer.

Elliot Anderson – Are we looking at the perfect Man Utd signing? Anderson has been outstanding in the Premier League this season, leading the division for passes completed (569), progressive passes (71) and ball recoveries (64). He also ranks third for fouls won (19). He covers the ground required to fit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system and has the ability to be the link between defence and midfield, and midfield and attack. talkSPORT says no talks have taken place and Anderson is keen to stay at Nottingham Forest. Great start, lads.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💥 𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 (𝟐𝟐) vs FC Porto: • MOST PASSES (78)

• MOST FOULED PLAYER (3X)

• 89% Pass Accuracy

• 12 Passes Into Final Third

• 8/10 Successful Long Balls

• 4 Touches In Opposition Box

• 4 Ball Recoveries 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nn1sd5K3T5 — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 23, 2025

Adam Wharton – Another young England international, Wharton is appreciated by ‘several Premier League clubs’ but is not expected to leave Crystal Palace mid-season.

Angelo Stiller – The Stuttgart midfielder is ‘tempted’ by playing in England, and Man Utd have been linked by several journalists. A £35m release clause is tempting, but the German side can pay £1.5m to remove that from his contract. A bit of a no-brainer, that.

Conor Gallagher – Another name being relentlessly linked in recent weeks, Gallagher is another perfect fit for a system that requires energy and an all-round game in midfield. The report adds that Man Utd tried to sign him on loan in the summer, but Atletico would only sanction a permanent sale. He would cost at least £35m and is ‘open to a return to England’.

Andrey Santos – Chelsea don’t want to sell and the Brazilian is ‘content’ with his playing time with next summer’s World Cup in mind. Next.

Oihan Sancet – In a Fichajes report also linking Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande in what would be a £104m double swoop, Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on signing Sancet from Athletic Bilbao and are happy to pay €70m (£61m). It would be fair to quickly disregard Sancet as a midfield target for two reasons: the source and the fact that he’s much more suited to playing behind the striker in Amorim’s front three. He is a top player, though.

READ NEXT: Big Weekend: Brentford v Liverpool, Man United, Eberechi Eze, Thomas Frank, El Clasico