According to reports, two members of Manchester United’s staff have ‘quit’ the Premier League giants and one exit has been deemed a ‘huge surprise’.

There has been a huge overhaul at Man Utd since INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the Premier League outfit at the start of 2024.

Ratcliffe‘s stake started at 28%, but this was upped to around 29% at the end of 2024 after he invested an extra £79m. This added to his initial £1.25bn deal with the Glazer family.

As part of this deal, Ratcliffe has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and has overseen a major cost-cutting programme to balance the books as they sit second in our Premier League net spend table.

The British billionaire has sanctioned mass redundancies, hiked ticket prices, scrapped free lunches and stopped payments to club legends.

Ratcliffe has become increasingly unpopular over the past year and in a fresh blow, a report from The Daily Mail claims United’s head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll and senior men’s first-team doctor Jim Moxon have ‘quit’ and will leave their positions.

‘Club sources’ at Man Utd have also revealed the reasoning for their exits, with their departures ‘not’ related to their current injury issues.

O’Driscoll will depart after 18 months at Man Utd following a stint at Arsenal, while Moxon is leaving to ‘pursue a new opportunity’ after two years.

The exit of O’Driscoll has internally been deemed a ‘huge surprise’ and it’s ‘understood that the two medics will remain in their roles during a transitional period to ensure there is no interruption in medical support for the players while United launch a search for replacements’.

The report adds: