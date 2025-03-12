Two Man Utd staff members ‘quit’ with exit of ‘most respected’ figure deemed a ‘huge surprise’
According to reports, two members of Manchester United’s staff have ‘quit’ the Premier League giants and one exit has been deemed a ‘huge surprise’.
There has been a huge overhaul at Man Utd since INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the Premier League outfit at the start of 2024.
Ratcliffe‘s stake started at 28%, but this was upped to around 29% at the end of 2024 after he invested an extra £79m. This added to his initial £1.25bn deal with the Glazer family.
As part of this deal, Ratcliffe has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and has overseen a major cost-cutting programme to balance the books as they sit second in our Premier League net spend table.
The British billionaire has sanctioned mass redundancies, hiked ticket prices, scrapped free lunches and stopped payments to club legends.
Ratcliffe has become increasingly unpopular over the past year and in a fresh blow, a report from The Daily Mail claims United’s head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll and senior men’s first-team doctor Jim Moxon have ‘quit’ and will leave their positions.
‘Club sources’ at Man Utd have also revealed the reasoning for their exits, with their departures ‘not’ related to their current injury issues.
O’Driscoll will depart after 18 months at Man Utd following a stint at Arsenal, while Moxon is leaving to ‘pursue a new opportunity’ after two years.
The exit of O’Driscoll has internally been deemed a ‘huge surprise’ and it’s ‘understood that the two medics will remain in their roles during a transitional period to ensure there is no interruption in medical support for the players while United launch a search for replacements’.
The report adds:
‘O’Driscoll’s exit is a huge surprise after he left Arsenal after 14 years to join United in September 2023 and was described as ‘one of the most experienced and respected leaders in sports medicine’.
‘Sources say that he has decided that now is the right time to step down, having driven a series of positive changes across the medical department and laid the foundations for further improvements.
‘They say that the departures of O’Driscoll and Moxon are not connected to the fact that the United squad suffered more than 60 cases of injury and illness last season or that head coach Ruben Amorim is currently without 10 players and has been unable to fill the bench in recent games.’