Man Utd have just two players in ex-Premier League star’s combined XI with Aston Villa

Only two Manchester United players that would currently get into Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Villa are currently fifth in the top flight, just four points off top spot, having won six of their nine games so far this season, and have played some stunning football.

Manchester United meanwhile are fortunate to have picked up the 15 points they have in the Premier League.

Back in August, Agbnonlahor claimed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Burno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford would get into a combined XI with Aston Villa, but now just the last two remain.

“My team now, I have taken some Manchester United players out,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “So I have got Martinez in goal, I have got Matty Cash at right-back. [Esri] Konsa, has been outstanding at centre-half with [Pau] Torres. Left-back I have got [Lucas] Digne, not even my first-choice left-back, [Alex] Moreno is injured!

“Midfield I have gone Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and [Boubacar] Kamara. On the left I have gone Rashford and cutting in from the right is Bruno Fernandes, and [Ollie] Watkins up front.”

United have been rescued in recent weeks by Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, two players who have been heavily criticised in the past.

And Agbonlahor believes Maguire in particular deserves an apology from the United fans.

“First of all I would like to say that a lot of Manchester United fans owe Harry Maguire an apology,” Agbonlahor said. “What he has been through, he has had fans booing him, he’s been away on pre-season tours and you have got sheep booing him, sheep fans that don’t have a clue about football booing him.

“He has got through it and said: ‘No I am not going to leave, I want to play for Manchester United’. Easier for him to say: ‘I’ll go to West Ham, get a deal through, no. I am going to stay here and I am going to fight for my position’.”

Agbonlahor’s combined United and Villa XI in full: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Kamara; Fernandes, Watkins, Rashford.