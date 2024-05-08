‘At least two Premier League clubs’ have lodged an enquiry about signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced last February that the case had been discontinued.

Manchester United decided against including the 22-year-old in the first team for 2023/24.

They had reportedly decided to reintegrate the young forward but due to fan backlash on social media, chief executive Richard Arnold performed a U-turn, instead making Greenwood available for transfer.

He joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan for the season and has impressed in Spain, scoring eight goals and making six assists in 29 league appearances.

It looks like United are more than willing to cash in on Greenwood when his loan ends.

With the player’s contract expiring next year, they will be hopeful of securing a transfer fee for him instead of loaning him again out only to leave as a free agent, although the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal until 2026.

A permanent transfer abroad seems very likely with interest reportedly coming from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

‘At least two’ Premier League clubs fancy Mason Greenwood PR nightmare

While it feels unlikely that Greenwood will be playing in the Premier League next season, it has been reported by The Telegraph that ‘at least two’ unnamed clubs from the top flight have ‘enquired’ about the forward.

The report states that a transfer abroad is the most ‘likely’ outcome, with Atletico ‘keeping close tabs on him’, despite recently ‘playing down interest’.

Barcelona are also keen but their financial situation means the signing is out of their financial capacity, with Real Madrid also being linked but are ‘unlikely to pursue him’.

Getafe are very eager to sign Greenwood permanently but do not have the finances to make it happen, it is added.

As well as in Spain, it is claimed that Italian clubs – including Juventus and Lazio – are interested, along with teams in the Bundesliga.

United’s asking price is said to be between £40-45million and the sale would represent pure profit for them, which is very handy when it comes to balancing the books.

Pure profit would also go a long way as the Red Devils will miss out on Champions League revenue while missing out on European football altogether will likely force them to ‘operate a sell-to-buy policy this summer’.

Indeed, United want to sell Greenwood but if that does not come to fruition, they could agree another season-long loan, as long as it includes an obligation to buy.

Given the backlash the club received after being open to keeping Greenwood at the club, you can only imagine the outrage if a Premier League rival pay money to sign him.

There is no doubt that it is a PR disaster waiting to happen and there is a reason a move abroad is more likely.

