Two reasons why Man Utd need to give Ruben Amorim ‘more time’ as Rio Ferdinand bemoans ‘luck’

Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand thinks Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim should be given “more time” at Old Trafford amid sack rumours.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent once again this season with three wins, three losses and a draw from seven Premier League matches.

Despite beating Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford over the weekend, to move them up to tenth in the Premier League, many fans are expecting them to lose to Liverpool after the international break to pile more pressure on to Amorim.

Man Utd are already out of the League Cup and Amorim has now taken just 37 points from 34 Premier League matches since taking over from Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new recruits over the summer and former Rangers striker Ally McCoist explains why they have to give Amorim “more time”.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “I actually think I’m at the stage now with United where I think that the manager actually has to be given a little bit more time, and I’ll tell you why.

READ: Man United isn’t just a CRISIS club – it’s a CRISIS club in CRISIS purgatory with no means of escape

“Yes, he spent a lot of money. I think the forward line has improved. I don’t think there’s any doubt that Cunha is a good player, Mbeumo, and I think Sesko will score goals.

“But if you look at the players in layman’s terms, the players in the Manchester United defence and midfield are not as good as the midfield and defenders [at other big clubs], whether it’s Arsenal, whether it’s Liverpool, whether it’s City, you can argue Spurs and all these teams.

“I think they’ll slightly improve, but I think there has to be an improvement in the quality of players that they’re bringing in. And I also think that it’s not going to be, certainly not going to be an overnight fix.

“I think it’s going to be another two or three windows, and that’s why I’m probably now at the stage, unless results turn dramatically. I think you’ve got to stick by the manager and give them at least another two or three windows.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd are taking ‘formal steps’ for next signing; INEOS prepare ‘big bid’ for PL star

👉 The one ‘ridiculous’ mistake Amorim keeps repeating which could ‘cost’ him his job at Man Utd

👉 ‘Deeply frustrated’ Man Utd set for ‘surprise exit in January’ as he eyes World Cup place



Responding to McCoist, Man Utd legend Ferdinand added: “Man United, I think they’ve had the most entries into the opposition box, most chances. I think so they’re getting certain things right.

“But obviously the big, most critical thing is putting a ball in the back of the net. And they haven’t been able to do that. Haven’t been able to do that by hook or by a crook. So is there an element of lacking confidence? Yes, in front of goal.

“Is there an element, maybe needing a little bit of luck, like anyone, everyone needs luck sometimes. And if those things start to formulate, then we might start seeing a better, more consistent Manchester United.

“But these are all ifs, buts and maybes. And people ask me: how do you feel about Manchester United right now? I’m in the land of hope more than anything right now, and we need to get most of our fans out of that hopeful thinking. And like I said, results and consistency is going to be the only way.”

MAILBOX: Neville ‘tantrums’ ‘won’t stop until he’s taken off Sky Sports and his Overlap podcast’