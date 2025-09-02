Manchester United reportedly decided to sign Senne Lammens over Emiliano Martinez for two key reasons, while one star ‘will go’ in the coming days.

United’s search for a new goalkeeper ended on deadline day as they completed a deal with Royal Antwerp to sign 23-year-old Lammens.

The Red Devils turned their attention to landing a new goalkeeper after overhauling their attack with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim and United’s hierarchy felt it was a priority to sign a new goalkeeper as Andre Onana became a liability last season, while Alter Bayindir has struggled at the start of this campaign.

Man Utd were linked with several potential targets and a move for Martinez looked likely after he was left out of Aston Villa’s squad for Sunday’s 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Despite this, United settled on Lammens as their top target, and his move to Old Trafford was announced shortly after the summer transfer window closed, as he took their overall spending to around £230m.

After joining Man Utd, Lammens said: “I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years.

“I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

Some have argued that Man Utd would have been better with Martinez due to his experience in the Premier League and elite competitions.

The Mirror have revealed why the Red Devils ‘pulled out’ of a deal with Aston Villa for Martinez, with it claimed that the ‘younger profile’ of Lammens being one factor, while the Aston Villa ‘would also have cost United twice as much and would have demanded wages in the region of £200,000-a-week’.

Therefore, it is noted that ‘Lammens was considered the best option’ as ‘United needing to spend cautiously to comply with PSR rules’.

The arrival of Lammens leaves the futures of Onana and Bayindir in doubt, with the report claiming one star ‘will go’ in the coming days.