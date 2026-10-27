Man Utd: Two reasons why Carrick could STAY as he arrives for Tuesday morning training

There is a possibility that Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick could stay on for two reasons, according to reports, despite rumours that he faces the sack.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday in a new low for Carrick’s side this season as they made it eight matches in all competitions without a win.

Tensions have been bubbling for a few weeks with Lisandro Martinez hitting out at the owners for not backing Carrick, while Bruno Fernandes was critical of the tactics used by Carrick in their 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League.

Widespread reports on Monday claimed that Carrick was expected to be sacked during ‘crisis talks’ between the Man Utd board and directors.

However, those talks ended on Monday without a final decision as Carrick reported for training in his kit on Tuesday morning to take the morning session.

#mufc declined to say last night if Carrick would take training today yet he’s arrived in training kit. Feeling on Sunday night was any departure wouldn’t be sorted on Monday. United have the earliest weekend KO at Chelsea on Saturday. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 27, 2026

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Laurie Whitwell in The Athletic insists that Carrick ‘went about his day as normal’ on Monday as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Joel and Avram Glazer, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were all involved in crunch talks over the Man Utd head coach’s future.

Carrick is ‘expected to take training on Tuesday’ as ‘no final decision has been taken’ by the Man Utd board over his future.

The Man Utd boss staying had not really been considered a possibility from the outside after their defeat to Bournemouth – but Whitwell has revealed two reasons that Carrick remaining in his role could now be a possibility.

Whitwell added: ‘Some people with deep bonds to United, watching on, believe the board backing Carrick could break that cycle of change in the dugout. But if that is the case, it requires Berrada and Wilcox to say so publicly, and why.

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‘Conversely, there are lingering suspicions that financial factors are at play. The cost of dismissing Carrick four months into a two-year contract, combined with inevitable exits of his staff and the price of hiring a replacement, could be considerable for a club that declined to sign even a budget striker or a left-back on loan in the summer market because of the bottom line.’

Merson backed Carrick to stay as Man Utd boss after Como defeat

Speaking after Man Utd were heavily beaten by Como in midweek, Arsenal legend Paul Merson urged the Red Devils to stick with Carrick.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “It’s a bad result. It’s a bit like snakes and ladders. They get to the top of the ladder and then get to the snake and go back down again. It’s got to get steadied out.

“To steady the ship, I think you’ve got to keep with the same manager. He’s proven that he did get results last year. This is what I wanted to see from Michael Carrick last season. When it was going well and people were saying give him the job, it’s easy when you’re winning every week.

“It’s when you’re not doing well how the manager reacts. Now is the time to see how you are going to react.

“What do you change the manager for? You could bring in [Carlo] Ancelotti and tell him to win the league but he will fail miserably. But, if you want to come in and start learning how to walk first and go from there…

“It’s just bringing managers in and it’s the same thing. It’s Man Utd, you’ve got to win the league. You’re entitled to get top four. That’s not Man Utd any more.”

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