Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update as Manchester United chase to sign Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market as around £90m has been spent to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd to sign Bayern Munich duo?

The Red Devils remain in the market for more signings as Erik ten Hag‘s side needs to strengthen in various positions.

While Man Utd attempt to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, they remain in talks with Bayern Munich over buying right-back Mazraoui and centre-back De Ligt.

Last week, Man Utd made a ‘double offer’ to sign the Bayern Munich pair, with the players left feeling ‘bemused’ after this £55m bid was ‘rejected’.

‘There was optimism at United and among the players’ representatives that this would satisfy Bayern’s expectations for squad members they deem surplus to requirements. ‘But the proposal was rejected and the Bundesliga side told their Premier League counterparts it will need a higher fee to reach an agreement, with talks ongoing. ‘It has caused some bemusement in the camp of De Ligt and Mazraoui — represented by the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta — based on their understanding of what it would require to get a deal over the line.’

A new update was provided by Romano on Monday morning, confirming that Man Utd ‘will try again’ for the two Bayern Munich players.

Romano claims Man Utd have confidence that they will “get the deal done” as the reporter reveals the potential maximum cost of the two transfers.

“Manchester United are really confident on this story,” Romano said via his YouTube channel.

“For Matthijs de Ligt, they need time. It was already clear – this is why De Ligt agreed on personal terms with United in June.

“Already it was the third week of June, but then it’s taking time because Manchester United need some outgoing in order to proceed on the market.

“But the conversation continues with Bayern with the players’ side, because the same agent – Rafaela Pimenta – represents Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with both players expected to join Manchester United this summer.

“Manchester United are still confident, and are sending very good messages to the players – both Mazraoui and De Ligt – with confidence to get the deal done.

“With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui.

“So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United.”