Man Utd will allow Andre Onana to attempt to reclaim his place in the starting XI next season when he returns from a loan spell, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £20om in the summer transfer window with Man Utd making a new goalkeeper one of their priorities.

Onana left on a season-long loan deal to Turkish side Trabzonspor after making a number of high-profile mistakes in the 2024/25 campaign.

Altay Bayindir stayed around as a back-up option, while Man Utd invested £18.1m in Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day in the summer.

Onana moved to Man Utd from Inter Milan in a deal worth £43.8m in 2023 and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had previously insisted he could have to move out on another loan deal in the summer.

Romano said earlier this month: “In terms of departures, Andre Onana is expected to leave the club next summer. United do not plan to continue with him beyond his current situation, and several clubs are already showing interest.

“A permanent deal would be very different financially compared to a loan, especially considering Onana’s salary, and this will be a key factor in any future negotiations.

“This summer window is expected to be important for United, not only in terms of player decisions but also depending on the manager situation, which will shape the club’s direction going forward.”

However, The Guardian now claim that Onana ‘wants to fight to re-establish himself as Manchester United’s No 1 when his season’s loan at Trabzonspor finishes in May’.

The report adds: ‘Despite Onana’s understanding that he will have a chance to compete for the No 1 jersey, he faces a struggle to reclaim it given the impressive form of Lammens.’

Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar recently gave his backing to seeing Onana again in a Red Devils shirt after witnessing him up close in their time at Ajax together.

Van der Sar said: “I thought, and I still think, that he [Onana] has tremendous qualities – reflections and his feet – but somehow, he has the odd mistake in him that makes you think ‘That’s crazy, how can he do that’.

“A team wants stability, to know what your goalkeeper is doing so the back four can relate and I think that’s what happened with Andre.

“United haven’t had stability for the last six or seven years – the back four changing, the centre-halves and midfielders changing, coaches changing – so, it’s difficult for new players to come into an environment where the expectations are high, not only for goalkeepers but also for a winger or midfielder.

“A lot of players who have come here in the last eight or nine years have not reached the level that people expected them to reach.”