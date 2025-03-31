According to reports, Manchester United have ‘slashed ticket prices’ for this Sunday’s derby against Manchester City to ensure the match is a ‘sell-out’.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised over the past year as he’s sanctioned a huge cost-cutting programme to balance the books at Old Trafford.

The Glazer family ran Man Utd poorly, so Ratcliffe felt it necessary to make unpopular decisions to cut costs wherever necessary and his popularity swiftly evaporated after his takeover was initially met with overwhelming positivity.

There have been mass redundancies, an increase in ticket prices, the removal of benefits club legends and the scrapping of free lunches for staff.

The move to raise ticket prices has been blasted by supporters as Man Utd are enduring a woeful season, spending most of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Man Utd need to string some wins together to finish in the top-half and they need to win the Europa League to seal a place in Europe ahead of next season.

The Red Devils travel to face Nottingham Forest in their first game after the international break on Tuesday night before they host Man City in the last Manchester derby of the season on Sunday afternoon.

United’s raised ticket prices were initially in place for Sunday’s game, but a report from The Sun claims the board have been forced to to reduce the cost of entry with supporters ‘refusing to pay top dollar’.

‘Man Utd have slashed ticket prices for next Sunday’s derby against City at Old Trafford after fans refused to pay to watch Ruben Amorim’s struggling side. ‘United were lashed by fans’ groups earlier this season for hiking prices for members to attend home games to a minimum of £66 — and removing all concessions for kids and OAPs. ‘Tickets for the City game did not sell out at those prices, so United reverted to the cheaper rate. ‘United – 13th in the Prem – put tickets back on sale last week. Members able to buy seats at the reduced rate of £40 – and £25 for concessions. And the game is now expected to be a sell-out. ‘Future home Prem matches are also available to members on the club’s website for less than the minimum £66 price.’

The 1958 fan group also confirms there will be another fan protest during Sunday’s match. Chris Haymes of the 1958 group said: “We’re going to get people to sit in their seats.

“MUST (Manchester United Supporters Trust) did a flash survey and they reckon there’s going to be about 7,000 concessions, OAP people, who are not going to renew their season tickets.

“So, they’re trying to price them out of their seats, so we’re going to tell you to sit in your seat, stay in your seat. That’s your seat that you paid for.”