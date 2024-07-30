Man Utd identify top Ugarte ‘alternative’ as huge transfer twist is in the offing after PSG talks stall

Manuel Ugarte and Joey Veerman have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have an alternative lined up in case they can’t get a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte over the line, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already secured two signings this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to get their time at Old Trafford off to a positive start.

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee has arrived from Bologna, while Man Utd also secured the signing of young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

And they are on course to bring in their third signing in the form of Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui with everything agreed and Man Utd just waiting on the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka before they can complete the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui – he wants the move. No issues on the agreement with Bayern Munich, but the deal still depends on Man United finding a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“More details: the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on a five-year deal valid until June 2029. It also includes an option for further year, 2030, the same as with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.”

As well as another centre-back, Man Utd are also looking to land a defensive midfielder with PSG’s Ugarte thought to be their top target – but agreeing a fee is becoming a problem.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “He wants to go to United, he agreed on personal terms and he’s also waiting for Man Utd to reach an agreement with PSG.

“What I’m hearing is that PSG could also be open to a loan with obligation to buy for Manuel Ugarte.

“But still an obligation, still a mandatory clause, not a loan with buy option, at least at the moment – we know things can change in the market.

“But at the moment, PSG want obligation or permanent transfer, and so let’s see what’s going to happen but the player is waiting and still hoping to go to Manchester United – his priority for this summer.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer market is a ‘mess’ with Man Utd among those playing ‘bit of poker’

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea avoid bottom spot in ranking of Premier League clubs by value added after transfers

👉 Man Utd ‘close deal’ after ‘resuming talks’ over £67m transfer with Barcelona star set for ‘goodbye’



And Caught Offside claim that talks with PSG have ‘stalled’ for the Uruguay international and that Man Utd are now lining up a move for Netherlands international Joey Veerman from PSV Eindhoven in case the Ugarte deal falls through.

The report adds:

‘In any event, Man United are covering all bases, and CaughtOffside sources also understand that PSV Eindhoven’s 25-year-old midfielder, Joey Veerman, is of interest. ‘Erik ten Hag is building a core of Dutch players at United with the help of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s funding, and a move for Veerman therefore makes sense as a viable alternative to Ugarte.’

Veerman, who won the Eredivisie title last season with PSV Eindhoven, scored eight goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last term.

The 25-year-old has played for Volendam and Heerenveen, as well as PSV, and has now earned 16 caps for the Netherlands after his first call-up in March 2023.