Man Utd: Man Utd make ‘first offer’ for fresh name as Copa America star is one of three ‘priorities’

Premier League side Man Utd have made their ‘first offer’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to reports in France.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to put his stamp on the club after completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League giants.

Omar Berrada has been appointed as the new CEO from arch-rivals Man City, while Jason Wilcox came in as technical director from Southampton towards the end of last season.

But Man Utd have so far failed to land top target Dan Ashworth as sporting director with the Red Devils still refusing to pay Newcastle’s reported £20m demands.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have been criticised for allowing the saga with Ashworth drag on but Man Utd seem to be well down the road with some transfer targets.

The latest name to be linked is Ugarte, who is currently away with the Uruguay squad at the Copa America, with Sky Sports claiming Man Utd ‘are interested in’ the PSG midfielder.

It is understood that the Red Devils ‘want to sign a new central midfielder this summer’ and that Ugarte – who cost PSG £51.1m from Sporting Lisbon last summer – ‘is one of a number of players they are looking at’.

As well as a central midfielder, Sky Sports add that the ‘other main priorities this summer are a new striker and central defender’ as Man Utd look to give Erik ten Hag the tools that he needs.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make U-turn on Branthwaite transfer stance as ‘growing expectation’ is revealed

👉 Man Utd are ‘expected’ to make a hijack attempt for Argentinian after ‘irresistible’ Chelsea offer

👉 Man Utd ‘in negotiations’ for major coup as INEOS nip in for ex-Chelsea star as Barcelona dawdle



And now French publication L’Equipe claim PSG have ‘refused a first offer’ for Ugarte but that the Ligue 1 champions are ‘not closed to negotiations’ this summer.

Man Utd, as well as Liverpool and other Premier League clubs, are understood to be interested in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but the Frenchman wants a move to Real Madrid.

However, there is still believed to be hope for other clubs if the La Liga side fail to agree a fee for the 18-year-old with the youngster having many years of his career ahead of him.

And La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto has brought an update on how negotiations are progressing with Real Madrid.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Right now Real Madrid want to speak with Lille and it is clear and confirmed that Leny Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid. They are his priority right now, despite the interest from the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Before, Lille were asking for €60m, now it’s possible that they lower their demands to €50m, but Real Madrid do not want to throw the kitchen sink out the window for Yoro knowing he will be available for free next summer. It’s a bit of a chess match currently.”