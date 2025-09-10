Man Utd star branded ‘a wet blanket’ who offers ‘absolutely nothing’ to Amorim’s side

One of Erik ten Hag’s signings at Man Utd has been labelled a “wet blanket” by Craig Burley, who would put them “in with the kids”.

Ten Hag sanctioned a number of deals that have not worked out with Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia amongst the signings who flopped.

Manuel Ugarte is another good example of a player who Ten Hag signed for big money, only to eventually disappoint with his performances.

Ugarte moved from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 in a deal worth an initial €50m with Man Utd potentially paying another €10m in performance-related add-ons.

Man Utd have been crying out for a good defensive midfielder but Ugarte has yet to impress and Casemiro – who also has his critics – has been preferred by Ruben Amorim.

And now former Scotland international Craig Burley has hit out at Ugarte, who offers “absolutely nothing” to Amorim with the Uruguay international branded “a wet blanket”.

Burley said on ESPN: “Manuel Ugarte is just absolutely nothing. He’s just like a wet blanket.

“Put him in with the kids and even the kids would be going, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ Seriously.”

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insisted recently that he doesn’t think Amorim fancies Ugarte but that the Red Devils manager needs to do something with his midfield to sort it out.

Neville said on The Overlap: “I can’t help thinking that he [Ruben Amorim] doesn’t quite fancy him.

“He’s never really put him it from the beginning. He’s gone with Casemiro and Fernandes but Amorim needs to sort the midfield out.

“You can’t have that midfield. They’ve tried Mount, Fernandes, Ugarte, Casemiro but he’s changing a lot every game.”

Neville’s former Man Utd team-mate Roy Keane doesn’t believe Ugarte warrants a place in the team but reckons Mason Mount has become an Amorim favourite.

Keane added: “Ugarte, for me, absolutely not. Mason Mount, to be fair, has done well the first two games but I’m not sure where he fits in.

“I think Ruben Amorim really likes Mount.”

Keane then continued: “Do you honestly think Mount’s going to get United back? I know Amorim likes him but that worries me. For me that’s a worry.”

Man Utd made enquiries over a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba over the summer transfer window but the Seagulls are demanding a British-record fee for the Cameroon international.

Reports recently have indicated that Man Utd have made him their next big target after spending around £200m on their forward line over the summer months.