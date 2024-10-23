Man Utd pair with transfer ‘regrets’ in £335m Premier League XI of non-starters

We have a Premier League XI of non-starters who cost well over £300m this summer, including a pair of Man Utd benchwarmers…

GOALKEEPER: Filip Jorgensen (Chelsea, £20.7m)

“We talk about Chelsea and the money they’ve spent and where they still need things…they need a new goalkeeper if they’re going to get back to where they want to be,” said Jamie Carragher as he lambasted the ‘scared’ Robert Sanchez for his attempts to stop Liverpool on Sunday.

The truth is that Chelsea have already spent a few quid on Villarreal’s first-choice goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who has so far only been trusted in the Carabao Cup and Conference League. His excellence against Servette in particular started a few blue drums banging.

RIGHT-BACK: Archie Gray (Tottenham, £35m)

The most expensive English teenager in Premier League history is yet to start a game of Premier League football. Though Pedro Porro having an excellent start to the season does not help his cause.

“I thought Archie was brilliant today, we asked him to play in two different positions and it’s incredible how he just adjusts and he’s able to bring his game to wherever he put him,” said Ange Postecoglou after a win over Ferencvaros, but Gray remains in the Carabao Cup and Europa League shadow XI, playing at right-back, centre-back and in central midfield.

CENTRE-BACK: Jake O’Brien (Everton, £16.4m)

“Jake’s been very patient, he’s going to have to be because he’s got three very, very good centre-halves, very experienced centre-halves there,” said Sean Dyche, infuriating Everton fans who have grown rather tired of watching Michael Keane toil away alongside the excellent James Tarkowski.

With Jarrad Branthwaite yet to return to full fitness and Everton hitting some form, the chances of O’Brien getting a Premier League start are now infinitesimally small. And O’Brien’s chances of an Irish recall are disappearing with them.

CENTRE-BACK: Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth, £12.6m)

“To have Chris Wood fighting with you, fighting for the areas, for every cross, I think he defended really well,” said Andoni Iraola after Huijsen’s opening-day debut v Nottingham Forest. “With the ball, we know that he has the composure, the calm, even strange for someone that is 19.”

So it was perhaps a little strange that Huijsen was promptly dropped and only returned to the Cherries’ starting line-up for a chastening 90 minutes v Liverpool from which he is yet to recover. Marcos Senesi and Ilya Zabarnyi are safe for now.

LEFT-BACK: Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa, £37.5m)

Had Aston Villa’s start to the season not been so exemplary, more questions would be asked about why a £37.5m player is getting only a handful of minutes for his new club just a few months after playing in an actual Champions League final.

Maatsen has come off the bench seven times in the Premier League but cannot shift Lucas Digne, with his only Villa starts thus far coming in the Carabao Cup and Champions League. He called the situation “a bit difficult” a month ago, so 3.7 billion pennies for his thoughts now.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United, £42m)

Erik ten Hag rather awkwardly told Ugarte he was at United to provide the “fight”, but over two months after his arrival from PSG, the Chilean midfielder has started one game in which he was absolutely rotten: The 3-0 mauling by Tottenham. There has been no fight.

Since then, he has watched Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all start in his stead as United have recovered to put together a largely unconvincing three-match unbeaten run. By early October he was said to be “unhappy” and “regretting” his transfer. It’s gone really quite badly.

CENTRAL MIDIELD: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Chelsea, £30m)

Weird one, this. The assumption was that Enzo Maresca had brought one of his trusted lieutenants to Chelsea and that he would play. In reality, Chelsea have spent £30m for Maresca to give his first-choice midfielders a rest in the Conference League.